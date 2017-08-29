Bulgarian wine grape growers say 2017 crop is best for the past five years

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian wine grape producers say that the 2017 harvest is the best in the past five years. According to the industry, all varieties are excellent, raising hopes of boosted sales and prizes at prestigious international competitions.

The many sunny hours of this have helped make the 2017 harvest extremely high quality, according to wine makers in Brestovitsa, public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television reported.

Unlike in 2015, this year there were no hailstorms and diseases in the vineyards.

Dimitar Kyuchukov, manager of a wine cellar in Brestovitsa, said that the whole harvest is very good.

(Photo: David Hart/sxc.hu)

