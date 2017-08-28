Bulgarian business climate improved slightly in August 2017 – poll

Share this: Facebook

The business climate in Bulgaria bettered slightly in August 2017, according to a regular monthly poll that found that the improvement was mainly the result of more positive views in the retail trade and service sector.

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on August 28 that its poll had found that the total business climate indicator was 0.5 percentage points higher than in July.

Previous polls had found decreases in the business climate in Bulgaria in June and July 2017, though the months from January to May all had seen increases.

The August 2017 poll found the business climate in industry down 2.2 percentage points compared with July, because of industrial entrepreneurs’ more reserved assessments and expectations about the business situation of their enterprises.

