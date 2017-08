Share this: Facebook

Kavarna, in the North of Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, offers a lot. As opposed to many resorts in the South, peace and tranquility are waiting up here. So are sand, salty water, mussels and sustainable energy. Besides: The water is cleaner.

Imanuel Marcus grabbed his video camera and went there. He just reported back with this video report.

