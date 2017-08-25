Bulgaria: Bush fires in Kresna Gorge lead to evacuations

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Because of two large bush fires, firefighters were active in Kresna Gorge last night, located in Western Bulgaria. The effort to extinguish the fire is continuing this morning.

The inhabitants of two villages, Senokos and Ostiva, were evacuated. According to the authorities, they will be allowed to go back for a little while today, in order to feed their animals and get personal belongings of high importance. Some of the evacuated were staying with relatives in other villages last night, others in hotels.

Police officers are guarding the property of the inhabitants.

Bulgaria’s Minister of the Interior, Valentin Radev, was on site late last evening. He said, four bulldozers and one helicopter were in operation. At this stage, the efforts were designed to make sure the fires would not grow further.

Bulgarian National Television (BNT) quoted Minister Radev as saying, he was worried the fires might spread to the Pirin Park, which is one of the National Parks in the country.

In the past 30 hours, more than 6,000 decares of grass, bushes and forests were destroyed.

There have been some 200 wildfires in Bulgaria, since the summer started. This one seems to be larger than most of them.

Kresna Gorge has been in the news frequently, since the bigger part Struma Motorway, from Sofia to the Greek border, is supposed to be built right through it. NGOs are fighting any attempts to harm the nature in that gorge, which is home to 3,500 species of flora and fauna.

Photo: Symbolic

Comments

comments