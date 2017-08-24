Sofia Municipality purchases 20 electric buses

Share this: Facebook

Sofia Municipality started the procedure for the purchase of 20 electric buses yesterday. This step was announced by Mayor Yordanka Fandakova on social media. The statement said, the documents required for the purchase would be handed in in early October.

Fandakova said she hoped some of the buses ordered would be delivered in 2018.

An electric bus manufactured by the Polish company Solaris would be on a test run in Sofia during the next ten days, Mayor Fandakova stated.

Recently, Sofia had purchased dozens of Turkish-made, gas-powered buses, in order to replaced old vehicles, which spread huge Diesel clouds in the outskirts of the Bulgarian capital.

The model Solaris Urbino 12 Electric is “Bus of the Year 2017”, due to its efficiency and comfort. But it is unclear whether Sofia Municipality will choose this brand.

