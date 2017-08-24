Serbia-Macedonia row: Vucic and Zaev ‘reach an agreement’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



After Serbia has practically evacuated all the staff from its embassy in Skopje, and Belgrade accused its neighboring country of “offensive intelligence attacks”, top politicians of the two states suddenly declared “peace” on August 23.

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic and Macedonia’s prime minister Zoran Zaev said that they had a “long and open” telephone conversation which had resulted in “agreement on five points”. The first one stipulates that the two sides would resolve “possible disagreements” through dialogue. This new development was confirmed by Vucic’s cabinet.

The two officials also agreed that they would protect “the rights and the interests of consular and diplomatic representations in their territories”. This was stated in the joint press release by Vucic and Zaev.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments