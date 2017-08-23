Joint Bulgaria – Israeli flight training exercise to be held in September 2017

Share this: Facebook

A joint flight training exercise by the air forces of Bulgaria and Israel is to be held in Bulgaria in early September 2017, according to a statement after the Cabinet met in Sofia on August 23.

The statement said that Bulgaria’s government had authorised the entry of Israeli Air Force “non-military” aircraft and their crews for the flight training.

The exercise will involve 42 Israeli aircraft and their crews, as well as 40 Israeli military personnel for co-ordination and technical support.

“The holding of the joint training activities will lead to increased interoperability and expansion of military co-operation between the armed forces of Bulgaria and Israel, as well as to the improvement of the preparation of the units of the Bulgarian Air Force,” the government statement said.

