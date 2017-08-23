Bulgaria’s main foreign policy national security risks in 2016 were Syria war, migrant pressure on EU – official report

Share this: Facebook

The main foreign policy risks to Bulgaria’s national security in 2016 came from the continuing military operations in Syria, instability elsewhere in the world, as well as the refugee and migration pressure on the European Union, according to an official report.

The annual report on national security was approved by the Bulgarian government at a regular meeting on August 23.

The report is intended to cover the executive’s assessments of the risks, dangers and threats to national security, the effectiveness of national security policy, and the actions planned by state institutions.

An important debate on the state of the world at European level had been triggered by the result of the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom in June 2016, the report said.

A government statement on the report said that it had been discussed and approved at a meeting of the Cabinet national security council on July 21.

