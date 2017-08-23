Bulgaria has second-lowest meat prices in EU, Denmark the highest – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Denmark has the highest prices of meat in the European Union, while Poland has the lowest, with Bulgaria at the second-lowest, according to figures released by EU statistics agency Eurostat on August 22.

The price of meat in Bulgaria was 44 per cent lower than the EU average, while in Poland, prices were 44 per cent lower than the average for the bloc.

In Denmark, prices were 40 per cent higher than the average, followed by Austria, 37 per cent higher, Eurostat said.

In all of Bulgaria’s immediate neighbours, whether members of the EU or not, prices were below the average – but with some considerable differences.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: Mario Carangi/freeimages.com)

