Vucic: Intelligence offensive against Serbia in Macedonia

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The staff of the Serbian embassy in theRepublic of Macedonia have been recalled for consultations after the Serbian secret service has “provided enough evidence about very offensive intelligence acting against certain institutions of Serbia,” president Aleksandar Vucic told reporters on August 21.

“It is our duty to secure the readiness of our people; there would probably be some changes in our staff for the sake of preserving the friendship of Serbs and Macedonians… and we should know how it looks like to act in a different and new environment that was unknown to us until recent months,” Vucic said.

The president noticed that “there are many speculations”, promising that “everything will be much clearer in the next 10 days”.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments