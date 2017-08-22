Bulgarian police and road agency inspectorate launch large-scale checks of lorries and cars

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian police and Road Agency Inspectorate officials started on August 22 large-scale checks of drivers of lorries and cars for the most common offences – speeding, drink-driving and driving after using illegal drugs.

Road Agency Inspectorate officials were also checking the tachographs of heavy-duty vehicles to establish whether drivers were keeping to the rules about rest periods.

The operation is running in parallel with the EU-wide TISPOL operation against speeding, which is being carried out in all 28 countries of the bloc from August 21 to 27.

In addition to the action against speeding and driving under the influence, police also were checking whether motorists had valid third party liability insurance.

Bulgarian National Television said in its noon news bulletin that in Sofia, more than 10 heavy lorries had been inspected by then and four penalties issued for speed governors that were not working, and non-compliance with the rules on working hours.

Drivers of heavy lorries are required to rest at least nine hours a day. This rule was frequently broken, the report said.

