Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Ruth Bernhart is a German pensioner. Some six years ago, she moved to a beautiful village in Eastern Bulgaria, since she likes mountains and nature in general. But it did not take long until she became a dog saviour. Caring for dogs has become her unpaid full-time job.

Imanuel Marcus visited Ruth Bernhart. This is his video report.

The Best Friends Foundation can be reached here.

Comments

comments