FDI in Bulgaria in H1 2017 was 405M euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first half of 2017 stood at 405 million euro, the equivalent of 0.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed. In the same period of 2016, FDI was 760.9 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 778.4 million euro, which was revised downward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an outflow of 123.9 million euro (compared to an inflow of 172.9 million euro in the first half of 2016) and re-invested earnings accounted for 257.8 million euro (versus 353 million euro a year earlier), according to preliminary data.

Receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 3.4 million euro, compared to 48 million euro during the same period of 2016.

