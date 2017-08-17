Bulgaria has given 561 people refugee status since the start of 2017

Share this: Facebook

A total of 561 foreign citizens have been granted refugee status by Bulgaria’s State Agency for Refugees between January 1 and July 31 2017, according to the agency’s figures.

A further 683 people were given humanitarian status by Bulgaria’s authorities.

The State Agency for Refugee figures show a drastic decline in the number of people seeking protection in Bulgaria in comparison with a few years ago.

In 2014, refugee status was given to 5162 people. The number dropped to 4708 in 2015.

