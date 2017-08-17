Bulgaria expresses condolences after terrorist attack in Barcelona

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva has expressed her condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Barcelona in a telegram to her Spanish counterpart, Alfonso María Dastis Quecedo, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said on August 17.

Zaharieva said that she had learnt the news of the Barcelonia attack with deep sorrow.

“We are shocked by this manifestation of cruelty and aggression, and we believe that the perpetrators of this act of violence must bear their responsibility,” Zaharieva said.

An August 17 report by the BBC said that 13 people had died and dozens had been injured after a van ploughed into crowds in Barcelona’s famous Las Ramblas, popular with tourists.

She said that at this difficult time, which had shaken the world, “I express the most sincere friendship and human sympathy for the sorrow of the relatives of the victims, solidarity and support for the Spanish people”.

The vehicle sped along the pedestrian area, mowing down people and sending others fleeing for cover, the BBC said.

Police were treating it as a terrorist attack.

The head of the Catalan region said two people had been arrested.

Spanish media were reporting another suspect died in a shootout. El Mundo newspaper said the shootout happened in Sant Just Lesvern, on the outskirts of the city.

