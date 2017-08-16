Speed camera records Latvian driver doing 152km/h in 60km/h zone in Bulgaria’s Shoumen

Share this: Facebook

A BMW with a Latvian registration was recorded travelling at 152km/h in a 60km/h zone in the region of the Bulgarian town of Shoumen, police said on August 16.

In the territory of Shoumen, police detected 3459 violations of traffic rules in July 2017.

Of these, 1079 were cases of speeding.

The Latvian driver, recorded at 8.37pm on July 21, faces a fine of 950 leva.

In second place was a Rousse-registered Opel Omega, who was travelling at 151km/h in a 60km/h zone. The fine is 950 leva.

In third place was a Romanian-registered BMW, at 147km/h in a 60km/h zone. The fine is 900 leva.

Bulgarian police had pledged stepped-up action ahead of the country’s peak summer season. Recent amendments to the law provided for the removal of road signs warning motorists of speed cameras and radar.

