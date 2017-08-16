Bulgarian government awards 27-year concession for Plovdiv intermodal transport terminal

Share this: Facebook

At a regular meeting on August 16, the Bulgarian government awarded a 27-year concession to the Terminali company for the intermodal terminal in the south central planning region of Bulgaria, Plovdiv.

A statement said that the concession-holder would be obliged to make a fixed annual payment of 60 000 leva which would increase depending on the inflation index for the respective period.

The variable portion of the annual concession payment amounts to 10 per cent of the total net revenue for the year in question from all activities related to the use of the terminal.

The concession-holder undertakes to carry out investments during the course of the concession of more than 15.1 million leva. Of this sum, more than 2,23 million will be invested in the intermodal terminal during the first two years of the contract.

Terminali was the only company to bid for the concession. The procedure was opened in November 2016 and briefly suspended earlier in 2017 when the Transmodal company complained to the Competition Protection Commission that the conditions for participation would restrict competition.

Terminali is solely owned by PIMK, the country’s largest carrier company.

The company, together with DB Schenker, transports goods from Rousse and recently has invested in its own railway company, PIMK Rail, and is licensed as a rail carrier.

The intermodal transport terminal in Plovdiv is being built with European Union funds from the transport operational programme 2007/13 and with national co-financing.

The facility involves optimal interaction of various modes of transport. There will be a loading and unloading site, container storage, refrigerator, administrative building, customs warehouse, cargo and passenger car parks and checkpoint.

