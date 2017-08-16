Bulgaria has highest ratio to GDP of government spending on public order and safety in EU – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Among all European Union countries in 2015, the ratio to GDP of government spending on “public order and safety” was highest in Bulgaria, at 2.8 per cent, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on August 16 2017.

In 2015, the 28 member countries of the EU reported more than 258 billion euro of government expenditure on ‘public order and safety’. This figure is equivalent to 1.8 per cent of the EU’s GDP.

In comparison, this is higher than the amount spent on other major activities such as ‘defence’ (1.4 per cent), ‘recreation, culture and religion’ (one per cent) or ‘environmental protection’ (0.8 per cent).

General government expenditure on ‘public order and safety’ comprises mainly expenditure on police services, fire protection services, law courts and prisons, Eurostat said.

In 2015, the ratio to GDP of government expenditure for ‘public order and safety’ was highest in Bulgaria (2.8 per cent), Slovakia (2.4 per cent), Romania (2.3 per cent), Croatia and Poland (both 2.2 per cent).

