Bulgarian Black Sea resorts: ‘Kiten is Cozy’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Note: This article was previously published on F&F Magazine, which is now part of The Sofia Globe.

Lea, who was 15 last year, when these photos were shot, is German-Bulgarian. Since she was a toddler, she has been to Black Sea Resorts in summer. When her family took her to Albena and other places towards the north from Burgas, she was a little girl. But she does remember trips to Pomorie, Sozopol, Dyuni, Sinemorets, Rezovo and Kiten, which is where she has been four times before.

Lots of memories come up, when she walks the beach at the southern end of Kiten. “We have been here so often. I know the place.” One thing she likes about this resort, is that there are “less tourists than in Sozopol. That makes it feel smaller and cozy.” To her, the distance from her Sofia home to Kiten, four hours by car, is acceptable.

Lea, who speaks three languages fluently and attends a high school specializing in languages, likes her accomodation too: “That place is literally located right on the beach. I can basically walk from my hotel room straight into the sea, barefooted.”

The northern beach, which she just had a look at “is smaller than the Southern one. It is nice, when the music is not too loud.” But she likes to swim at the southern beach. “The water is pretty shallow at first. It becomes deeper further out. Also, there are less algae in the water than in Sozopol.” But Lea has noticed some changes, compared to the last time she was here: “Back then, the beach was a lot emptier, especially in front of the campsite. Not anymore.”

But, it’s not just about the beach. “The town is really nice. And I have a favourite restaurant.” That place, where she usually has lots of Ayran and her favourite pizza, is made out of wood and has a terrace on the first floor.

What will Lea do these days, apart from swimming in Kiten? “We will check out some beaches further south.”

Comments

comments