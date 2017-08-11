Bulgaria had largest drop in youth unemployment in EU between 2006 and 2016 – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria fell from close to 30 per cent in 2006 to 22.7 per cent in 2016, according to figures released on August 11 by EU statistics agency Eurostat.

This meant that Bulgaria had the largest drop in youth unemployment among EU countries in those 10 years.

However, the country is still among the top five worst in terms of youth neither in employment nor in education or training, going by the Eurostat figures.

Although the proportion of young people aged 20-24 neither in employment nor in education or training (NEET, to use Eurostat’s abbreviation) remained relatively stable in the EU as a whole between 2006 and 2016, important changes occurred over the last decade in individual EU countries, Eurostat said.

In 12 EU countries, the NEET rate has decreased, with the most significant reductions registered in Bulgaria (from 29.3 per cent in 2006 to 22.7 per cent in 2016, or -6.6 percentage points – pp), Germany (-5.5 pp), Poland (-3.6 pp), Slovakia and Sweden (both -3.4 pp).

In the other 16 EU member states, the situation has deteriorated.

To continue reading, please click here.

