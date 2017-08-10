Code Orange on Friday: Heatwave tightens its grip on Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Again, meteorologists have put in place a Code Orange dangerous weather alert for the entire country of Bulgaria, which will be valid on Friday, August 11, 2017.

Code Orange is the second highest alert. It is supposed to warn inhabitants of the dangers connected to the weather in their region or country. In this case, temperatures between 34 and 39 degrees Centigrade are expected, yet again.

In this kind of heat, the population is advised not to move much outdoors, to stay inside as much as possible and to drink a lot of water.

In other countries in South-Eastern Europe, things were even worse. Code Red weather alerts were valid in all of Montenegro, most of Serbia, as well as parts of Croatia, Hungary and Poland. Code Red warnings stand for extremely hazardous weather conditions, which can put lives in danger. In this case, it is about temperatures above 38 degrees.

Pretty much the same applies to Saturday.

At least in Western Bulgaria, temperatures are supposed to slump big time on Sunday, but only temporarily. In Sofia, 22 degrees and rain were forecast. But that prognosis might still be corrected within the next 48 hours.

So far, 2017 has been a year of extreme weather in South-Eastern Europe, including Bulgaria. In January, extremely low temperatures and excessive snowfall made life for many Bulgarians difficult. Now it is the extreme heat.

While hundreds of thousands of tourists at the Black Sea coast are happy, while jumping into the water, millions of people located further West are not.

Comments

comments