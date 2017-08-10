Bulgaria expects record-high wheat harvest – ministry

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Agriculture Ministry has said that this year’s wheat harvest is expected to reach an all-time high, with preliminary figures indicating a total output of between 5.85 million tonnes and 5.95 million tonnes.

The forecasts exceed last year’s harvest of 5.66 million tonnes, the ministry said in a statement. Bulgaria’s wheat harvest has never previously reached six million tonnes, the ministry said.

The main reason for the higher amount is the higher yield, estimated at about 5.13 tonnes a hectare, an increase of eight per cent over last year’s yield of 4.75 tonnes a hectare, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, samples taken so far indicated that this year’s harvest also had higher quality indicators than last year’s output, disproving earlier fears that the introduction of new high-yield grain varieties would have a negative impact on the overall quality of the harvest.

(Photo: Christa Richert/sxc.hu)

