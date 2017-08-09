Bulgarian Justice Ministry proposes easing bureaucratic procedures for applying for citizenship

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Ministry of Justice has made public its proposals for easing the administrative burden on applicants for citizenship. If accepted, the proposals would result in amendments to the ordinance on the Bulgarian Citizenship Act.

Among the proposals is to remove the requirement for a certificate issued by the Interior Ministry confirming permanent or long-term residence in Bulgaria, and removing the requirement for a certificate confirming payment of compulsory social security contributions.

In the event that a candidate for citizenship has had a name change as a result of a marriage to a Bulgarian citizen, the candidate will not need to submit a document about the change of name.

To read the full story, please click here.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Comments

comments