Bulgaria reports another jump in exports but trade balance remains negative

In January to June 2017, the value of all exported goods from Bulgaria amounted to 25 131.3 million leva, an increase of 15.8 per cent over January to June 2016, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on August 9.

In June 2017, Bulgaria’s total exports added up to 4 603.9 billion leva, growing by 16.3 per cent compared to June 2016, the NSI said, citing preliminary figures.

The total value of all goods imported into Bulgaria in January – June 2017 amounted to 28 437.3 million leva (at CIF prices), or 18.8 per cent more January – June 2016.

(Photo: Julien Hoste /freeimages.com)

