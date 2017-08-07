Bulgarian President Radev honours German Ambassador Lingemann

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev awarded the the “Stara Planina” order to the German Ambassador to Bulgaria, Detlef Lingemann, today. By doing so, Radev thanked the German diplomat for his contributions to strengthening the Bulgarian-German relations. But he also wanted to thank Germany: “In recent years of working together and joining the E.U. and NATO, Germany has established itself as a valuable friend, trusted partner and strategic ally”, Radev said.

“The excellent bilateral relations today are due to the consistent work of our two countries, but also to the extremely dedicated activities of generations of Bulgarian and German diplomats”, Radev stated during an event in Sofia, which interrupted the ongoing summer vacation.

In particular, Lingemann had worked on helping Bulgaria. “Thanks to Ambassador Lingman we have received important support from Germany in key areas such as justice reform, security and control of the E.U.’s external borders, the absorption of E.U. funds, and dual education,” Radev said.

The President stressed, the economic relations between Bulgaria and Germany were excellent. Almost 5,000 German businesses were present in Bulgaria today, while bilateral trade had surged. Lingemann had contributed to these developments, and worked in the fields of culture, science and education as well.

Ambassador Lingemann said, he accepted the order as a representative of his homeland and of all who had worked with him, for the expansion of bilateral relations with Bulgaria. “The relationship is excellent in politics, economy and culture”, the ambassador said.

He also mentioned tourism, which was flourishing, with about a million German tourists visiting Bulgaria, and the thousands of young Bulgarians who study in Germany. “They invest in their personal future, but these young people also invest in the future of our bilateral relations”, he stated.

Detlef Lingemann worked at several German embassies in different positions, before becoming the German Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Czechia and Bulgaria. He came to Sofia in August of 2014 and will be replaced soon, while accepting his next task.

