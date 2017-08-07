Bulgarian consumer confidence rose in July 2017 – statistics institute

Share this: Facebook

Consumer confidence among Bulgarians was 1.6 percentage points higher in July 2017 than in April, a regular three-monthly survey by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found.

The consumer confidence indicator in July 2017 was 3.9 percentage points higher than in July 2016, the NSI said on August 7.

Compared with April, consumer confidence was up both among Bulgarians living in cities and in rural areas, by 1.2 and 2.8 percentage points, respectively.

(Photo: Vera Reis/sxc.hu)

