Heatwave ‘Lucifer’ brings dangerous heat to Bulgaria and Europe

Code Red dangerous weather warnings were in place in several South-Eastern European countries on Sunday, August 6, 2017, as the heatwave appropriately named ‘Lucifer’ tightened its grip on them. On Saturday, at least two people died as a direct result of the scorching heat.

In Serbia, ten out of eleven provinces were under Code Red warnings on Sunday, due to temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Centigrade (100 degrees Fahrenheit). According to meteorologists, the weather conditions on Sunday were going to be “extremely hazardous” and a “danger to the lives of people and animals”. Traffic and electricity problems, as well as forest fires were named as possible consequences of the heat.

The capital Belgrade was expecting 39 degrees, some other Serbian regions even more.

The entire country of Montenegro was under a Code Red alert as well. So were parts of Hungary, two South-Western provinces in Romania, as well as three regions in Italy, including Sicily.

In most of the areas affected by ‘Lucifer’, the number of emergency calls increased substantially. Ambulances were racing back and forth.

All of Bulgaria was under dangerous weather alerts on Sunday too. In 16 provinces, Code Orange weather warnings applied, while Code Yellow warnings were valid in the remaining twelve.

These are the Bulgarian regions affected by Code Orange weather alerts for temperatures above 38 degrees: Blagoevgrad, Gabrovo, Haskovo, Kustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardjik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Vraca and Yambol.

These are the Code Yellow regions, in which up to 37 degrees were forecast: Burgas, Dobrich, Kardjali, Pernik, Razgrad, Shumen, Silistra, Sofia (province and city), Smolian, Targovishte and Varna.

In several Bulgarian regions, wildfires erupted. Burgas Municipality declared a “partial disaster situation” due to a large fire between the villages of Mirolyubovo, Banevo and Izvorishte.

Hardly any weather changes were forecast for Monday.

