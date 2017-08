Share this: Facebook

Shaky stretches, drivers who believe they are Nikki Lauda, and overcrowded gas stations are only part of what can be experienced on Trakia Motorway in Bulgaria, on a hot day in August.

Imanuel Marcus hit the road. Even though he drove at the maximum speed allowed, he was overtaken by brainless lunatics all the time. This is his video report:

