Sofia in August: Considerably less stressful

Sofia is paradise in August, since most inhabitants, those who can afford it, are tanning their bellies in Sozopol, Corfu and Sicily. They are tasting wines in Bordeaux, consuming fried sausages in Munich or mussels in Brussels.

Maybe they are even bathing near Sydney, hiking in Nepal or staring at glaciers in Northern Iceland. Photos posted by Facebook friends show some of them exploring Manila. Not bad.

May they do whatever they feel like doing. The rest of us, who are working in Sofia, are thankful, since hardly anyone is here. All those vacationers are improving things substantially, for those who were left behind.

Usually, we would have to squeeze into buses in the capital. Not now. In August, hardly anyone is riding them. In normal times, fist fights might be going on in front of the cooling shelves at local supermarkets, since half the city seems to want to purchase ham at the same moment. Not in August, when things are relaxed.

Empty tables at Raffy on Vitosha Boulevard? Nobody ever sees that kind of thing, except in August. While, in spring, thousands invade Zaimov Park on any sunny day, after occupying even the very last parking spot on Boulevard Yanko Sakazov, there is enough space now that everyone is gone.

August in Sofia is like a vacation, even though we work. Without all of that mess, things are considerably less stressful.

There is an issue though. Hundreds of apartments are being renovated in Sofia in summer. Does anyone care about the constant noise those renovations are causing? No. Does anyone give a damn about the official quiet hours between 2 and 4 pm? No. Does anyone care about anything? You guessed it: No. It’s a pain.

Other than that: Great. Those ignorant apartment owners are the only complaint. Oh, actually, there is one more: Since the cops don’t seem to have much work, they are starting to stop drivers on the streets again, like in those chaotic days, before Bulgaria joined the E.U..

The clock is ticking. Soon we will need muscle at the cash registers again, in order to push people away. We will need to shout, make obscene gestures through our car windows, and get used to the fact that the car with the strongest engine and wildest driver will win the rat race.

