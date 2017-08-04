In Sarajevo, Bulgarian FM reiterates support for EU accession of Western Balkans

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva has told her counterpart in Sarajevo that Bulgaria supports the accession of Western Balkans countries to the EU, and hopes that during her country’s EU presidency, Bosnia and Herzegovina will get candidate status.

“But you also have to fulfil your tasks,” Zaharieva told Igor Crnadak in talks on August 4.

Zaharieva’s visit to Sarajevo on August 3 and 4 is part of a tour she is undertaking of Western Balkans countries ahead of Bulgaria’s EU presidency in 2018. Sofia has underlined that during its presidency, the Euro-Atlantic prospects of Western Balkans countries will be a priority.

Zaharieva, who is also one of the deputy prime ministers in Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s coalition government, offered technical assistance to Bosnia and Herzegovina both in enhancing administrative and environmental capacities and in combating crime.

“I hope you answer the European Commission’s questionnaire quickly, I understand that the answers will be nearly 30 000 pages, but the European Commission must see the political will to carry out the reforms, and I hope we get a positive sign during our presidency,” Zaharieva told Crnadak.

