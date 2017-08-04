Bulgaria on Saturday: Dangerous heat triggers Code Orange weather warnings

Share this: Facebook

For Bulgarians and expatriates living in Bulgaria, it might be hard to believe, but it can get even hotter than it was on Friday. The problem is: It will, on Saturday, August 5, 2017.

All of Bulgaria was placed under dangerous weather warnings, due to the heat, which will supposedly increase even further. Out of 28 Bulgarian provinces, 17 were placed under Code Orange, and 11 under Code Yellow warnings.

Code Orange applies in these provinces, due to temperatures above 38 degrees Centigrade: Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Dobrich, Gabrovo, Haskovo, Kardjali, Kustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardjik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Vraca and Yambol.

The following provinces are under Code Yellow dangerous weather warnings, with 35 to 37 degrees: Dobrich, Kardjali, Pernik, Razgrad, Shumen, Silistra, Sofia (province and city), Smolian, Targovishte and Varna.

Saturday will therefore be one of the hottest days so far, this summer.

Dangerous weather warnings are put in place as warnings for the population. Especially in the areas affected by Code Orange, but also in the other provinces, people are advised to stay indoors or at least in the shade, not to move outdoors and make sure they drink a lot of water.

The risk of forest and bush fires is heightened in this kind of heat as well.

Sunday will hardly be any different, according to forecasters. A tiny bit of relief will supposedly come to Bulgaria on Tuesday, when temperatures are supposed to drop slightly, and rain might be falling from the sky in some regions.

