Ongoing heatwave in Bulgaria: New weather warning for Thursday

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The heat wave, which hit Bulgaria weeks ago and only took one short break so far, is continuing. In fact, the scorching heat won’t loosen its grip on this country in the next 10 days and possibly longer, according to today’s weather forecasts.

Today, on Thursday, August 3, 2017, it will be even hotter than yesterday, in most of Bulgaria.

A new Code Yellow dangerous weather warning is in place for all but two Bulgarian provinces, due to excessive heat, at temperatures between 34 and 38 degrees Centigrade.

These are the provinces affected: Blagoevgrad, Dobrich, Gabrovo, Haskovo, Kardjali, Kustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardjik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Ruse, Shumen, Silistra, Sliven, Smolian, Sofia (city and province), Stara Zagora, Targovishte, Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Vratsa and Yambol. In all of these regions, the Code Yellow warning applies.

The only two regions which did not get any warning are Burgas and Varna, at the Black Sea coast. But even there, daytime highs will be above 30 degrees, which is ideal, because of the beach tourism during the ongoing season.

Inhabitants in all areas affected by the weather warning are advised not to move much outdoors and to drink a lot of water.

A new weather warning for Friday will most lake be put in place, since the heat will stay.

Comments

comments