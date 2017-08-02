EasyJet announces new flight connection between Sofia and Edinburgh

Share this: Facebook

EasyJet just announced a new flight connection, between Sofia and Edinburgh. According to the low cost airline, it will the first direct link between the two cities. But it is a temporary one.

From December 16, 2017 to April 14, 2018, these flights will be offered twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. EasyJet intends to transport some 10,000 passengers on this route, during the winter season.

According to the airline, one-way rates start at 15 Euro per passenger.

In June, EasyJet inaugurated its first flight to Varna, from London Gatwick. A Varna-Berlin connection was added as well. Both routes are scheduled to run during the summer season only.

From Sofia, EasyJet flies to London Gatwick, London Stansted and Manchester.

While its Hungarian competitor Wizz Air offers most low cost flights to and from Bulgaria, EasyJet is the second largest airline in Europe, right behind Ryanair.

