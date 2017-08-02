Central and Western Bulgaria: Dangerous weather warning in place

Share this: Facebook

A Code Yellow dangerous weather warning is in place for 17 Bulgarian provinces and the city of Sofia, due to excessive heat expected on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.

These are the provinces affected: Blagoevgrad, Gabrovo, Kustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardjik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Silistra, Sliven, Sofia (city and province), Stara Zagora, Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin and Vraca.

Forecasters expect temperatures as high as 35 to 37 degrees Centigrade, in these regions, all of which are located in Central and Western Bulgaria.

This kind of heat is considered dangerous. Inhabitants should avoid moving around outdoors, if possible, and drink a lot of water.

Another dangerous weather warning for Thursday will likely be put in place, since temperatures in some regions will increase further.

A few months ago, Bulgaria went through the coldest winter in 69 years. This summer might turn out to be a record season as well, but the other way around.

