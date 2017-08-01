EU welcomes signing of good neighbourliness treaty between Bulgaria and Macedonia

Share this: Facebook

The European Union welcomes the signature of the bilateral “Treaty on friendship, good neighbourliness and cooperation” between Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia.

This was stated by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Commissioner Johannes Hahn on the afternoon of August 1, as Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and his counterpart from Skopje, Zoran Zaev, signed the treaty in the Republic of Macedonia’s capital.

“This agreement demonstrates the determination of both sides to overcome bilateral issues and is an inspiration for the whole region. It is a positive step forward in good neighbourly relations and boosts the EU perspective of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia in the interest of its citizens,” the statement by Mogherini and Hahn said.

