An earthquake of 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Romania on August 1 at 1.27pm local time, according to provisional data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The earthquake was recorded as having happened 130km north of Romania’s capital Bucharest and 58km north-west of Buzău.

The quake was also felt in the Romania-Moldova border region.

(Photo: Miles Davidson)

