Unemployment in Bulgaria falls to new low, 5.9% in June 2017 – Eurostat

Unemployment in Bulgaria has dropped to a new low, at 5.9 per cent in June 2017, down from 7.8 per cent in June 2016, according to figures released by EU statistics agency Eurostat on July 31.

Once again, unemployment in Bulgaria was lower than the EU average, which in June 2017 was 7.7 per cent, according to Eurostat, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

The June 2016 figure for unemployment in Bulgaria meant that about 255 000 people were jobless. In June 2017, this fell to 195 000.

In July 2017, youth unemployment in Bulgaria was 13.2 per cent, representing about 20 000 people under 25. A year earlier, the figure was 16.7 per cent, about 27 000 young people.

The euro area (EA19) seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 9.1 per cent in June 2017, down from 9.2 per cent in May 2017 and down from 10.1 per cent in June 2016. This is the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since February 2009.

(Photo: Mark Puplava/freeimages.com)

