Sofia: Yet another hot water outage for hundreds of thousands

Sofia’s heating and hot water company Toplofikatsia announced yet another hot water outage, for hundreds of thousands of inhabitants in the Bulgarian capital, which will last for almost two weeks.

In a statement, the company said, there would not be hot water from August 30 to September 11, 2017, in the following Sofia quarters: Druzhba 1 and 2, Iskar, Mladost 1, 1A, 2, 3 and 4, Darvenitsa, Musagenica, Vitosha, Studentski Grad, Iztok, Izgrev, Dianabad, Lozenets, Geo Milev, Yavorov quarter, Ivan Asen II, Poduene, Reduta, Slatina, Tsarigradski kompleks, among others. Half the city will be affected.

Toplofikatsia said in a statement, the hot water outage was “due to a delay in the administrative procedures and subsequent changes in the schedules for the execution of construction and assembly works for the reconstruction of pipes damaged in winter”. If this had to be summarised in one word, it would be this one: chaos.

Originally, repairs, along with a hot water outage, had been planned for different dates. The latest announcement drew very critical comments from Toplofikatsia customers on- and offline. “Every single year, we schedule our vacation along with your outages”, a lady wrote on a social media network with a blue and white design. “And now you change the dates, only five days before the dates originally announced?” Yes. That is exactly what they did.

“I’m tired of their bullshit. I’m buying a boiler.” This was the less rude part of a comment by a customer who lives in the Mladost 1 quarter.

Just some weeks ago, at least tens of thousands of Sofia inhabitants had to endure a hot water outage for similar reasons, which took a week.

Outages of all kinds are still very common all over Bulgaria, including Sofia. This applies to hot water, water in general, electricity and internet connections. In some parts of Sofia, there are power outages once a week, even 27 years after the end of communism.

