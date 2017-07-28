Poll: Bulgarian business climate declined in July 2017, but still above long-term average

Share this: Facebook

In July 2017, the total Bulgarian business climate indicator decreases by 1.4 percentage points in comparison with June, but continued to be above to its long-term average by 7.8 percentage points, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said.

A more unfavourable business climate was registered in construction, the retail trade and service sector, while in industry an increase of the indicator was observed, the NSI’s regular monthly poll found.

The composite indicator of the business climate in industry increased by 1.3 percentage points compared to the previous month.

But the construction indicator dropped by 3.2 percentage points, the retail trade indicator decreased by 2.9 percentage points and that for the service sector decreased by 3.3 percentage points.

