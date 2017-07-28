Bulgarian National Assembly adopts calendar of events for 2018 EU Presidency

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted on July 28, at its final sitting before the summer recess, to approve the calendar of events from January 1 to June 30 connected to the country’s holding of the presidency of the European Council in 2018.

The calendar includes six events. A meeting of the Chairpersons of the European Parliamentary Affairs Committees of the EU Parliaments (COSAC Chairperson) will be held on January 21-22 in Sofia.

An Interparliamentary Conference on Common Foreign and Security Policy and the Common Security and Defence Policy will be held from February 8 to 10 in Sofia.

The Interparliamentary Conference on Stability, Economic Coordination and Governance in the EU is scheduled for February 19-20 in Brussels.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

