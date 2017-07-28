Bulgarian National Assembly adopts calendar of events for 2018 EU Presidency

Written by on July 28, 2017 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Bulgarian National Assembly adopts calendar of events for 2018 EU Presidency

Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted on July 28, at its final sitting before the summer recess, to approve the calendar of events from January 1 to June 30 connected to the country’s holding of the presidency of the European Council in 2018.

The calendar includes six events. A meeting of the Chairpersons of the European Parliamentary Affairs Committees of the EU Parliaments (COSAC Chairperson) will be held on January 21-22 in Sofia.

An Interparliamentary Conference on Common Foreign and Security Policy and the Common Security and Defence Policy will be held from February 8 to 10 in Sofia.

The Interparliamentary Conference on Stability, Economic Coordination and Governance in the EU is scheduled for February 19-20 in Brussels.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

/Politics

Comments

comments

About the Author