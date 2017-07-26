Weather warning for intense rainfall and thunderstorms in Western Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



For Thursday, July 27, 2017, a dangerous weather warning is in place for 14 Bulgarian provinces in Western and Central Bulgaria. The reason: Forecasters are expecting intense rainfall and thunderstorms.

According to meteorologists, the phenomena will be of a local nature. They will start tonight and continue during the day on Thursday.

These are the affected provinces: Gabrovo, Kustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardjik, Pernik, Plovdiv, Smolian, Sofia (province), Sofia (city), Stara Zagora, Targovishte, Veliko Tarnovo and Vraca.

While there will likely be rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday as well, in locations all over Bulgaria, those are expected to be less intense. Temperatures on Wednesday will supposedly be relatively high, from 27 degrees Centigrade in Sofia, to around 29 degrees at the Black Sea coast and up to 36 degrees in parts of South and Central Bulgaria.

Along with the intense thunderstorms forecast for Thursday, a significant temperature drop is expected in the center and the South of the country. In some regions, only 17 to 20 degrees are forecast, in others, including in Western Bulgaria, 24 to 27 degrees. The Black Sea coast will likely experience thunderstorms too, but temperatures there will remain at around 29 degrees.

On Friday, things will supposedly normalise, while very high temperatures and sunny skies were forecast for the weekend.

Comments

comments