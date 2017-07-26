Greenpeace’s ‘Rainbow Warrior’ to arrive in Burgas and open for visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Greenpeace’s famous sailing yacht ‘Rainbow Warrior’ is scheduled to arrive in Bulgaria’s coastal city of Burgas soon. The public will have the opportunity to board the ship and take part in an event called “Open Boat and Festival” on August 5 and 6, 2017.

At the passenger terminal at the Port of Burgas, the ship’s visit is taking place in support of Greenpeace’s campaign “Break Free from Plastics”. The NGO wants to raise awareness regarding the danger of plastics of all kinds in our environment and, in particular, in the seas, including the Black Sea.

The Bulgarian organisation Za Zemiata is part of the campaign as well. Greenpeace says, its purpose was to transform the campaign into a citizen’s movement demanding less plastics and more sustainable solutions.

In the past weeks, the ‘Rainbow Warrior’ visited ports in the Adriatic, on the same mission. In the Italian port city of Genoa and Croatia’s Rijeka, the anti-plastics campaign event drew interest. In all cases, including in Burgas, a movie night is part of the Greenpeace Event.

The ‘Rainbow Warrior’ is a famous ship. But the version which is on its way to Burgas is actually the third ship carrying that name.

In 1955, long before Greenpeace even existed, the original was built. It was owned by the UK Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and served as a trawler called the ‘Sir William Hardy’, until Greenpeace purchased it in 1977 and renamed it ‘Rainbow Warrior’. The NGO used it in several anti-whaling and anti-nuke campaigns in many parts of the world.

On July 10, 1985, two agents belonging to the French intelligence services sunk the ship in New Zealand, by exploding two bombs, which were attached to its hull. A photographer was killed during that scandalous operation, which lead to the resignation of a French defence minister, the payment of well over 8 million U.S. Dollars to Greenpeace, and agents going to jail.

In 1989, Greenpeace purchased a second ‘Rainbow Warrior’. The ‘Rainbow Warrior III’, which is expected in Burgas, was custom-built for Greenpeace in 2011. Of course it is considered a “green ship”.

The event:

Port of Burgas, Bulgaria, passenger terminal: The ‘Rainbow Warrior’

Campaign “Break Free from Plastics”

Saturday, August 5, 2017

4 pm to 7 pm: Open Boat and Festival

9 pm to 11 pm: Movie night on the quayside

Sunday, August 6, 2017

10 am to 1 pm: Open Boat and Festival

4 pm to 7 pm: Open Boat and Festival

9 pm to 11 pm: Movie night on the quayside

Photo by Greenpeace

Comments

comments