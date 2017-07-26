Bulgarian Energy Minister meets Israeli, US ambassadors on energy security, diversification issues

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev and Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova held talks with Israeli ambassador in Sofia Irit Lillian about Bulgaria’s strategy for security of energy supply and diversification of sources and gas routes, the government media office said.

The Bulgarian officials briefed the Israeli ambassador on the country’s priorities in the energy sector and, above all, the need to diversify the supply of natural gas to the country and the region of Southeastern Europe, the statement said.

The Balkan gas hub project envisages the possibility of gas supply from different sources and in this regard, Bulgaria has expressed interest in potential deliveries of natural gas from the Israeli deposits whose estimated quantities reach 1000 billion cubic metres, with yield planned to start in 2019.

The meeting discussed the progress of the gas connection with Greece as an input structure for imports from alternative sources for the region of Southeast Europe and a natural prerequisite for the implementation of the Balkan gas hub.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Archive photo: Israeli ambassador Irit Lillian)

/Politics

Comments

comments