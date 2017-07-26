Bulgaria: Forecasters revise dangerous weather warning for Thursday

Share this: Facebook

Weather forecasters have revised their dangerous weather warnings for Bulgaria on Thursday, July 27, 2017. A Code Orange warning is now in place for eight Bulgarian provinces, due to excessive rain of up to 50 litres per square meter, thunderstorms and possible hailstorms.

These are the provinces affected by the Code Orange dangerous weather warning: Gabrovo, Haskovo, Kardjali, Ruse, Smolian, Stara Zagora, Targovishte and Veliko Tarnovo.

Another seven Bulgarian provinces got slightly less dangerous Code Yellow warnings for up to 30 litres of rain and thunderstorms. Those provinces are Burgas, Lovech, Pazardjik, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Sliven and Yambol.

On Wednesday morning, only Western and Central Bulgaria had been named for dangerous weather on Thursday. During the day, those forecasts were revised.

Temperatures will supposedly drop on Thursday, during those storms, in some regions even down to 20 degrees Centigrade or less.

On Friday, the weather in Bulgaria will normalise to a certain extent, while things will be back to normal, meaning hot, dry and sunny, by Saturday.

