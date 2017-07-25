Three men assault Bulgarian National Television journalist in central Sofia

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Three unidentified men attacked Bulgarian National Television journalist Ivo Nikodimov at Orlov Most (Eagle Bridge) in the centre of capital city Sofia on the afternoon of July 25, BNT reported.

Nikodimov went to the nearby BNT headquarters and was taken for medical treatment for facial injuries. The motives for the attack are not known. He said that he had not heard any threats from the assailants, who after assaulting him, ran away.

The assault on Nikodimov, whose career with the public broadcaster mainly has involved coverage of Bulgaria’s underworld and who currently presents the breakfast television show, came a day after a mysterious assault on two notaries in central Sofia.

In the July 24 incident in Dragan Tsankov Boulevard, the two women were set on by two men who left them with facial injuries and other bruising.

Hospital staff said that the two notaries, a mother and daughter, were in stable condition but otherwise frightened and stressed.

The motives for the attack are not known and investigations are continuing. Dimitar Tanev, head of the Bulgarian Union of Notaries, said that he did not believe that the assault was related to their work.

Comments

comments