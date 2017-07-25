Political maverick sworn in as new president of Albania

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Ilir Meta took the oath of office as the new president of Albania in front of the country’s legislature on Monday.

Meta was elected to the largely ceremonial post in late April by members of parliament, who gave him 87 out of 89 votes. The balloting was boycotted by the opposition, which had left the legislative body to protest of the Socialist Party government of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Meta, 48, is a veteran politician who has served in several governments since the collapse of communism in the early 1990s.

To continue reading, please visit voanews.com

(Photo: Parliament of Albania)

/Politics

Comments

comments