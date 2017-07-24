Sofia shelter dogs to feature in ‘Silent Prisoners’ exhibition to encourage adoption

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-eight of the dogs accommodated by Sofia’s Ekoravnovesie municipal company are being featured in a photographic exhibition entitled “Silent Prisoners”, aimed not only at encouraging adoption but also at underlining the importance of neutering pets.

The exhibition opens on July 25 at 10am and continues until August 5, in the Crystal Garden in Sofia. It has been organised by WPX Hosting and the Dana Foundation.

The dogs depicted are from the municipal shelter in the village of Gorni Bogrov, just outside Sofia.

The opening of the exhibition comes two days after the latest in a series of events entitled “Give Yourself a Friend”, which this time around was held in Zaimov Park in the Bulgarian capital city.

The event saw 10 dogs brought to the park, from the shelters at Gorni Bogrov and Slatina.

Ekoravnovesie staff and volunteers told the numerous visitors about the shelters and the possibility for adoption. For adoption, all that was required was the details of the two-legged’s identity card and proof of not being allergic to dogs – the latter a vital step to prevent disappointment and a return to the shelter for the dog.

At the end of the day, however, just one dog was adopted. Many people hoped for puppies, rather than a grown dog. In the evening, the dogs that had been brought to the park were returned to their transporters and the vans back to the shelter.

In June 2017, 49 dogs were adopted, while 302 were captured, 218 were neutered and 195 were returned to where they were captured.

Ekoravnovesie will hold a similar event in September. The precise date has not been announced.

However, the Ekoravnovesie facility in Gorni Bogrov is open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 3pm for people who want to adopt a dog. The telephone number is 02/440 07 80.

(Photo: Ekoravnovesie)

