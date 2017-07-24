Borissov to US envoy: Inclusion of Western Balkans to be priority of Bulgaria’s EU Presidency

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The issue of the inclusion of the countries of the Western Balkans in the European Union will be a priority in Bulgaria’s Presidency of the EU in 2018, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov told US deputy assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia Hoyt Yee in talks in Sofia on July 24.

At the talks, Borissov emphasised the importance of the European perspective for the countries of the region, a Bulgarian government statement after the meeting said.

Borissov also briefed the US official on the results of his participation in the leaders meeting of the Berlin Process in Trieste.

Borissov emphasized the possibilities for connectivity between the Western Balkans and the EU with the inclusion of Corridor 8 in the Berlin Process.

Connecting infrastructure is important, it will give a new perspective to the development of the Balkans, he said.

To continue reading, please click here.

/Politics

Comments

comments