Weather warnings in place: Excessive heat in Bulgaria

All 28 Bulgarian provinces were under a Code Yellow dangerous weather warning on Sunday, for excessive heat.

Temperatures of up to 39 degrees Centigrade were forecast in the country. This mainly applied to parts of Central Bulgaria, such as in the regions around Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Yambol, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik and Pleven.

In the rest of Bulgaria, temperatures of around 35 degrees were expected this afternoon. Only the Bulgarian coast was going to be a bit cooler, at around 31 degrees.

Thunderstorms might appear in some parts of Bulgaria, on Sunday afternoon.

For Monday, things looked very similar. A Code Yellow dangerous weather warning, in this case for temperatures from 35 to 38 degrees, was in place for all but four Bulgarian provinces.

These are the only four provinces in Bulgaria which did not get any weather warning for Monday: Smolian, Burgas, Varna and Dobrich.

Forecasters say that Wednesday will see a significant drop in temperatures, but only in Northern and Western Bulgaria.

