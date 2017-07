Share this: Facebook

The Korean adventurer SeongJin Ahn reached Sofia today, after walking 700 kilometers. But a lot more walking is coming up. His plan is to walk from Bulgaria all the way to Portugal.

On his way through Bulgaria and many other European countries, he is hoping to be able to stay with new friends he makes.

Imanuel Marcus spoke to SeongJin Ahn. This is his video report:

Note: SeongJin Ahn still needs a room with a bed in Sofia and along his long journey. He can be contacted through his Facebook page.

